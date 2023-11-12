Kenyan athlete Edwin Kiptoo sets new record at the 40th Athens Authentic Marathon

Kenya's Edwin Kiptoo crosses the finish line to win the 40th Athens Marathon, in Athens, Sunday. [AP]

Kenyan athlete Edwin Kiprop Kiptoo was the winner of the 40th Athens Authentic Marathon.

Making a grand entrance at the Kallimarmaro stadium, Kiptoo was greeted by the thunderous applause of thousands of spectators eagerly awaiting the first finisher and the remarkable athletes who participated in this historic event.

Kiptoo set a new course record, completing the 42.195-kilometer distance in an astonishing time of 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 34 seconds. Following closely behind Kipto, Kilimo secured the second position, while Kitsana secured third place in this fiercely competitive race.

Expressing his gratitude, Kipto thanked the organizers for extending the invitation to participate in this prestigious event. He also expressed appreciation for the unwavering support from his family, without whom this achievement would not have been possible.

The old race course record of 2:10.37 that was set nine years ago by Felix Kipchirchir Kandie from Kenya.