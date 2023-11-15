NEWS

Ex-minister Toskas quits SYRIZA

Nikos Toskas, a former minister for citizens protection, announced his departure from the main opposition SYRIZA party in a social media post on Wednesday.

Toskas accused the new leadership of deviating the main opposition party from “fundamental principles of the Left and the needs of the people, while aligning with the dictates of the economic oligarchy.”

“The history of this country was not scripted in bank offices or multinational company offices. It was authored in places of sacrifice, struggles with blood, and in workplaces with sweat and toil,” Toskas said.

“History does not revert to the era of emperors. Before us lies the era of struggles. That’s why I am leaving [the party] and moving forward,” he said, while extending gratitude to Alexis Tsipras, the former party leader and ex-prime minister, for the positions entrusted to him.

