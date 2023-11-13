PASOK requests creation of parliamentary committee for Tempi fatal train collision

PASOK requested the creation of a parliamentary committee that would carry out a preliminary investigation into the fatal Tempi train collision that occurred in central Greece earlier this year.

The 20-page document, signed by party leader Nikos Androulakis and PASOK’s entire parliamentary group, was sent to Parliament President Constantine Tassoulas.

Specifically, the opposition party is mentioning that former Transport Ministers Konstantinos Karamanlis of New Democracy and Christos Spirtzis of Syriza have both breached their duties, as the party said. Spirtzis did so from November 6, 2016, until July 9, 2019, while Karamanlis “allegedly committed the offense of disloyalty to the detriment of the financial interests of the European Union and the Greek State and the offense of ‘dereliction of duty.’ “

As emphasized by PASOK deputies, the two former ministers’ actions “constitute a framework of criminal management of critical issues, i.e. culpable acts and omissions, delays and extensions in the execution of projects, conflicts between contractors and legal appeals, understaffing, insufficient training of personnel and a lack of know-how, which has made the rail network fatally dangerous.”

[AMNA]