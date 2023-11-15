Aristides Baltas also resigns from SYRIZA citing concerns over party’s direction

Aristides Baltas, a former minister of culture, has announced his departure from the main opposition SYRIZA party.

Baltas announced his decision in an op-ed published in Efimerida ton Syntakton on Wednesday in which he also accused new SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis of transforming the party into “a personal instrument of his unchecked ambition.”

Earlier on Wednesday, former Citizens Protection Minister Nikos Toskas also announced his exit from the party.