PM announces benefits for weaker households ahead of holidays

The government will adopt emergency measures amounting to 350 million euros to support poorer households and citizens in December, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.

This will include a social benefit for households in need and those eligible for child benefit, 250 euros in financial assistance for people with disabilities, support for those receiving the minimum guaranteed income and an extra 150 euros for low-income pensioners, he said.

Speaking to Skai radio station, he also discussed traffic congestion in Athens, where he said there were “no easy answers”. Apart from long-term solutions, such as the new metro line, he said that possible short-term solutions were strictly enforced bus lanes and promoting cycling.

He also spoke about a decision to install cameras in the centre of Athens and the use of AI to regulate traffic lights, his upcoming meeting with the mayor-elect of Athens Haris Doukas and the action the government intends to take in response to high prices.

[AMNA]