FM Gerapetritis concludes meetings with Palestinian officials in Ramallah

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis concluded a round of meetings in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the foreign ministry announced on Thursday in a post on the social media platform X.

In talks with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, Gerapetritis stressed the urgent need for a humanitarian pause to allow sustainable humanitarian corridors to be established in Gaza, the ministry said.

Gerapetritis also met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

