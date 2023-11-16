NEWS

Gerapetritis to visit Ramallah for meeting with PA officials

[AP]

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will visit Ramallah on Thursday, where he will meet with Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Staiyeh.

The meeting comes a few days after the minister called for a humanitarian pause in the Middle East to allow for aid to flow in and injured Palestinians to leave Gaza. Gerapetritis has said Greece can be a “reliable interlocutor” of both Israel and Arab countries, having maintained a “principled” foreign policy in the recent conflict in the Middle East.

Diplomacy Palestine War

