PASOK overtakes SYRIZA in latest opinion poll

A survey conducted by Opinion Poll on behalf of Action 24 TV showed that center-left PASOK would come second if elections were held today, overtaking main opposition SYRIZA.

In the category of voting intention, ruling New Democracy got 31.1%, ahead of PASOK on 12.9%, with leftist SYRIZA in third place (11.9%). Communist KKE followed with 8.6%, above nationalist Greek Solution (5.1%), Niki (3.2%), Spartiates (2.4%), Sailing for Freedom (2.1%) and MeRA25 (1.9%).

In terms of the projected result based on the share of valid votes, ND recorded 38.5%, followed by PASOK with 16% against 14.7% for SYRIZA.

As for the other parties, KKE was fourth (10.6%), ahead of Greek Solution (5.9%), Niki (3.9%), Spartiates (3%), Sailing for Freedom (2.5%) and MeRA25 (2.4%).

Regarding the new tax bill, 46.1% don’t agree with the new measures for self-employed professionals, while 42.7% do.