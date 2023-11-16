NEWS

PM says government is not backing down on tax reform

PM says government is not backing down on tax reform
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended the government’s forthcoming tax bill which has drawn the ire of self-employed professionals, saying that tax evaders damage the state in a twofold way, “because they do not pay their taxes and get benefits they are not entitled to.” 

In a wide-ranging interview with Skai Radio on Thursday, Mitsotakis said that he had announced during the pre-election campaign that he would abolish the tax on self-employment, “but on the condition that we limit tax evasion,” which affects not only freelancers but also “big fish.” 

“We will not back down on the bill,” he said, stressing that changes may be made but “the core of the bill will not change.”

Politics Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rising prices top concern for Greeks, poll shows
NEWS

Rising prices top concern for Greeks, poll shows

Van Rompuy: Greece no longer ‘sick man’ of Europe
NEWS

Van Rompuy: Greece no longer ‘sick man’ of Europe

PM emphasizes reforms in TIF keynote speech
NEWS

PM emphasizes reforms in TIF keynote speech

Mitsotakis to call for reforms, fiscal prudence after deadly storm, sources say
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis to call for reforms, fiscal prudence after deadly storm, sources say

Top priorities: Economy, health, justice
NEWS

Top priorities: Economy, health, justice

PM visits Finance Ministry
NEWS

PM visits Finance Ministry