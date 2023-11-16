PM says government is not backing down on tax reform

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended the government’s forthcoming tax bill which has drawn the ire of self-employed professionals, saying that tax evaders damage the state in a twofold way, “because they do not pay their taxes and get benefits they are not entitled to.”

In a wide-ranging interview with Skai Radio on Thursday, Mitsotakis said that he had announced during the pre-election campaign that he would abolish the tax on self-employment, “but on the condition that we limit tax evasion,” which affects not only freelancers but also “big fish.”

“We will not back down on the bill,” he said, stressing that changes may be made but “the core of the bill will not change.”