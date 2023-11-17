Kasselakis lashes out against critics in party

The new leader of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, attacked his critics within the main opposition in a late Thursday interview on Antenna TV, expressing his ambition to “build a large progressive party that spans from the radical Left to the progressive center.”

He emphatically stated, “I will not allow anyone to dismantle SYRIZA,” alleging that recent party defections aim to weaken it in preparation for the 2024 European Parliament elections.

During the interview, Kasselakis, a 35-year-old businessman without prior political experience, defended his leftist credentials, stating, “I demonstrate them in practice,” and rebuffed critics who likened his style to that of former US President Donald Trump.

“I see Trump-like reactions from those who oppose my election as president because they reject the party’s base,” he remarked.