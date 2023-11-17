NEWS

Search and rescue launched after migrant dinghy capsizes off Agathonissi

Search and rescue launched after migrant dinghy capsizes off Agathonissi
File photo.

A search and rescue operation is underway after a dinghy carrying migrants capsized off the coast of the islet of Agathonissi in the eastern Aegean, the coast guard said.

Seventeen people have been rescued so far. It is not known how many passengers were on board. Two coast guard vessels, a private boat and an air force helicopter are searching the area.

Greece lies along one of the most popular smuggling routes for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and trying to enter the European Union.

Rescue Migration

