Sakellaropoulou honors 50th anniversary of Athens Polytechnic uprising

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic student uprising on November 17, 1973, by laying a wreath at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the regime’s brutal suppression of the revolt.

In a social media post, Sakellaropoulou stated, “Today, as democracy stands firm and robust, our responsibility is to protect it with the same passion and unwavering determination exhibited by those resilient young people fifty years ago.”