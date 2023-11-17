NEWS

Sakellaropoulou honors 50th anniversary of Athens Polytechnic uprising

Sakellaropoulou honors 50th anniversary of Athens Polytechnic uprising
[InTime News]

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic student uprising on November 17, 1973, by laying a wreath at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the regime’s brutal suppression of the revolt.

In a social media post, Sakellaropoulou stated, “Today, as democracy stands firm and robust, our responsibility is to protect it with the same passion and unwavering determination exhibited by those resilient young people fifty years ago.”

Anniversary Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘Struggle for democracy is constant,’ president says at Athens Polytechnic memorial
NEWS

‘Struggle for democracy is constant,’ president says at Athens Polytechnic memorial

Greece urges Turkey to adhere to UN resolutions on Cyprus
NEWS

Greece urges Turkey to adhere to UN resolutions on Cyprus

Mitsotakis attends Dormition services on Tinos
NEWS

Mitsotakis attends Dormition services on Tinos

Relatives of Helios tragedy victims pay respects at crash site
NEWS

Relatives of Helios tragedy victims pay respects at crash site

PM remembers Axarlian, killed by N17 terror group in 1992
NEWS

PM remembers Axarlian, killed by N17 terror group in 1992

Turkish Foreign Ministry: Greek claims about Pontic Genocide ‘provocative’
NEWS

Turkish Foreign Ministry: Greek claims about Pontic Genocide ‘provocative’