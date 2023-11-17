Kasselakis commemorates Athens Polytechnic uprising

Stefanos Kasselakis, the leader of Greece’s main leftist opposition, on Friday laid a wreath at the memorial on the grounds of the former Military Police Special Interrogation Unit (EAT/ESA) to commemorate the 1973 Athens Polytechnic uprising. He was joined by a delegation from his SYRIZA party.

The site, situated in the capital’s Eleftherias Park, features the bust of the late military officer Spiros Moustaklis, who was arrested by the junta for his anti-dictatorial struggle. He was left paralyzed as a result of sustained torture at EAT-ESA for 47 days.

Critics have questioned the leftist credentials of the former Goldman Sachs associate and political novice who assumed leadership of the party in September.