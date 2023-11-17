NEWS

Kasselakis commemorates Athens Polytechnic uprising

Kasselakis commemorates Athens Polytechnic uprising
[InTime News]

Stefanos Kasselakis, the leader of Greece’s main leftist opposition, on Friday laid a wreath at the memorial on the grounds of the former Military Police Special Interrogation Unit (EAT/ESA) to commemorate the 1973 Athens Polytechnic uprising. He was joined by a delegation from his SYRIZA party.

The site, situated in the capital’s Eleftherias Park, features the bust of the late military officer Spiros Moustaklis, who was arrested by the junta for his anti-dictatorial struggle. He was left paralyzed as a result of sustained torture at EAT-ESA for 47 days.

Critics have questioned the leftist credentials of the former Goldman Sachs associate and political novice who assumed leadership of the party in September.

Politics Anniversary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM says Athens Polytechnic uprising a ‘beacon’ for democracy
NEWS

PM says Athens Polytechnic uprising a ‘beacon’ for democracy

Sakellaropoulou honors 50th anniversary of Athens Polytechnic uprising
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou honors 50th anniversary of Athens Polytechnic uprising

‘Struggle for democracy is constant,’ president says at Athens Polytechnic memorial
NEWS

‘Struggle for democracy is constant,’ president says at Athens Polytechnic memorial

Greece urges Turkey to adhere to UN resolutions on Cyprus
NEWS

Greece urges Turkey to adhere to UN resolutions on Cyprus

Mitsotakis attends Dormition services on Tinos
NEWS

Mitsotakis attends Dormition services on Tinos

Relatives of Helios tragedy victims pay respects at crash site
NEWS

Relatives of Helios tragedy victims pay respects at crash site