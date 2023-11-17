NEWS

PM says Athens Polytechnic uprising a ‘beacon’ for democracy

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis marked the 50th anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic uprising on Friday, describing the events as “a beacon illuminating the path towards a more open and democratic society.”

“Fifty years later, the Polytechnic uprising remains a significant chapter in our contemporary history, acting as a catalyst for its evolution. It serves as a beacon illuminating the path towards a more open and democratic society. Over the past half-century, the political landscape has taken root and progressed like never before. However, there have been those who seek to undermine it, and new threats continue to loom,” Mitsotakis said in a social media post.

“The November of ’73, therefore, continues to inspire through the perpetual renewal of its demands. The slogan ‘Bread-Education-Freedom’ propels today’s endeavors for a more modern and resilient Greece – a nation with a unified society, aspiring to an improved daily life and progressing for the benefit of all its citizens,” he said.

“We commemorate the 50th anniversary of the uprising, paying tribute to the fighters against dictatorship. We strive to keep it free from partisan exploitation that would diminish its significance. We grasp onto its revitalizing spirit in the face of new circumstances. Only in this way can the Polytechnic endure through time, consistently expressing the hopes of Greeks for a more optimistic future,” he concluded.

Anniversary Politics

