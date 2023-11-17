NEWS

Greek authorities conduct search and rescue operation after dinghy carrying migrants capsizes

Greek authorities conduct search and rescue operation after dinghy carrying migrants capsizes
File photo.

Greek authorities conducted a search and rescue operation Friday off the coast of a small islet in the eastern Aegean Sea near the Turkish coast after a dinghy carrying migrants to Greece capsized, the coast guard said.

A total of 18 people were rescued, while one more person, a woman, was pulled from the water unconscious, the coast guard said. The survivors were to be transported to the nearby island of Samos. The coast guard said no further people were reported as missing.

Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia attempt to make the short but dangerous sea crossing from Turkey to the Greek islands each year, in the hope of eventually making their way to more prosperous European Union countries.

Some attempt to skirt around Greece and head directly to Italy instead, either from Turkey or from north Africa. The longer sea journey is considerably more perilous, and has claimed hundreds of lives.

In June, an overloaded fishing trawler believed to have been carrying up to 750 people capsized and sank off the coast of western Greece as it headed from Libya to Italy. The vast majority of passengers had been below deck, and only 104 survivors and 78 bodies were recovered. [AP]

Rescue Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Search and rescue launched after migrant dinghy capsizes off Agathonissi
NEWS

Search and rescue launched after migrant dinghy capsizes off Agathonissi

Migrant rescue near Samos; deceased woman found
NEWS

Migrant rescue near Samos; deceased woman found

Migrant boat sinking off Symi leaves 3 dead, 2 missing, 8 rescued
NEWS

Migrant boat sinking off Symi leaves 3 dead, 2 missing, 8 rescued

Dozens of migrants rescued off Lesvos
NEWS

Dozens of migrants rescued off Lesvos

One migrant dead, 14 rescued in Farmakonisi 
NEWS

One migrant dead, 14 rescued in Farmakonisi 

Migrants rescued in Dadia forest
NEWS

Migrants rescued in Dadia forest