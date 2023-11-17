Tempe train crash: Intercity black box found

The wreckage of the trains lie on the rail lines, after the collision, the country’s deadliest on record, at Tempe, about 376 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, on February 28. The photo was taken on March 3. [AP]

Nine months after the Tempe railway crash that claimed the lives of 57 people, the black box of the Intercity train involved in the head-on collision with a freight train has been located.

It is understood that the recording device was found in the wreckage of the wagons, which are in storage at a Hellenic Railways depot, and handed over to investigating authorities.

Biological material found in the same area has also been sent for analysis in the hope that it can assist in identifying the 57th victim of the railway tragedy.

The black box of the freight train was discovered at the scene of the collision.