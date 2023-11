A 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred off Rhodes on Friday, according to a revised assessment by the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute.

The first estimate was for a 4.3 magnitude temblor. The epicenter was in a submarine area, 14 kilometers northeast of Halki, west of the island of Rhodes. Its focal depth was estimated at 17 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt on Rhodes, Kos and other Dodecanese islands, as well as on the Turkish coast.