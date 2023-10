A 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at 12.59 p.m. on Sunday in the Corinthian Gulf, with an epicenter 13 km north-northeast of Xylokastro, at a focal depth of 14.2 km.

Two other earthquakes of magnitudes 2.3 and 2.4 preceded in the same area.

According to seismology professor Gerasimos Papadopoulos, this is a series of earthquakes, with little chance of a larger earthquake.