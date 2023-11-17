Suspected olive thieves nabbed

Three people were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of illegally harvesting and stealing almost €11,000-worth of olives from a grove in the northwestern Peloponnese.

They stand accused of working with five more unidentified accomplices of harvesting 10,500 tons of olives from groves owned by two people on November 15 and 16.

Local media said the accused then transported the stolen fruit goods by car to two olive mills, which extracted a total of 1,355 liters of oil, worth €10,840 euros, from the olives. The accused then sold the oil to the mill owners.

The spiraling price of olive oil has seen incidents of theft, as well as adulteration, increase.