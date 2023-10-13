NEWS

Evros: farmer electrocuted while harvesting cotton

Evros: farmer electrocuted while harvesting cotton
[InTime News]

A 53-year-old farmer has died in the northeastern region of Evros after a machine he was operating came into contact with overhead electrical cables.

He was loading harvested cotton into a trailer when the machine he was in struck the cables.

A 17-year-old boy  who rushed to help him has been hospitalized in critical condition after he was electrocuted.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon in a rural area between the villages of Ardanio and Feres.

The harvested cotton also caught fire.

Accident Agriculture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Investigation underway after worker dies cleaning railway lines
NEWS

Investigation underway after worker dies cleaning railway lines

Car crash in Messolonghi leaves 24-year-old dead
NEWS

Car crash in Messolonghi leaves 24-year-old dead

Labor group to protest death of worker in Piraeus, injury of another in Salamina
NEWS

Labor group to protest death of worker in Piraeus, injury of another in Salamina

Woman seriously injured after being hit by army tank vehicle
NEWS

Woman seriously injured after being hit by army tank vehicle

Butcher shop owner arrested after death of employee
NEWS

Butcher shop owner arrested after death of employee

Woman dies in butcher shop accident
NEWS

Woman dies in butcher shop accident