Evros: farmer electrocuted while harvesting cotton

A 53-year-old farmer has died in the northeastern region of Evros after a machine he was operating came into contact with overhead electrical cables.

He was loading harvested cotton into a trailer when the machine he was in struck the cables.

A 17-year-old boy who rushed to help him has been hospitalized in critical condition after he was electrocuted.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon in a rural area between the villages of Ardanio and Feres.

The harvested cotton also caught fire.