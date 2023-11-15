NEWS

Greenpeace presents plan to regenerate Thessaly plain

[Greenpeace]

Greenpeace has submitted 10 proposals to rekindle agricultural production on the Thessaly plain in central Greece, which was devastated by cataclysmic floods in September. 

The proposals presented on Tuesday in Larissa include promoting pro-environmental agricultural practices and shifting subsidies in this direction, reducing pesticide use with a variety of cultivated plants, using natural methods for soil fertilization, prohibiting the cultivation of plants for biofuels, and promoting extensive livestock farming.

The proposals aim, according to Elena Danali, the organization’s campaign manager for sustainable agriculture, to be a starting point for a fruitful dialogue. 

Greenpeace believes that it is essential to transition away from the intensive agriculture model and support agro-ecological practices such as the preservation of uncultivated peripheral zones and others. 

