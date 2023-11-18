41 migrants found off Vravrona, Attica

Forty-one migrants, who disembarked from a yacht off the coast of Vravrona in eastern Attica, were found by the coast guard on Friday morning.

Coast guard officials said 33 men, 4 woman and 4 minors were on board the vessel.

The yacht was subsequently apprehended and immobilised near Kea, after a pursuit by 6 patrol boats and a helicopter.

Two suspected traffickers, Egyptian nationals aged 47 and 20, were arrested, while the yacht has been detained at the port of Kea.