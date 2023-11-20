Gas station in Aspropyrgos targeted by axe-wielding robbers

Unknown assailants robbed a gas station in Aspropyrgos, western Attica, during the early hours of Monday, according to the police.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. The masked robbers entered the store, wielding an axe, and confronted the on-duty employee. Subsequently, they absconded with the safe, which contained approximately 8,000 euros in cash.

An investigation has been launched by the police.

No further details regarding the incident are currently available.