Officer accused of killing teen after car chase to testify 

A 41-year-old police officer involved in the fatal shooting of a Roma youth during a weekend altercation with police following a car chase in Viotia is expected to appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.

The officer, member of the crime prevention and suppression team (OPKE), is facing charges of possible intentional homicide of the 17-year-old. Police said the shooting occurred after a lengthy, high-speed car chase when a vehicle with four Roma youths refused to stop for a police check and sped away. When the car finally came to a stop near Thiva, northwest of Athens, the 17-year-old driver was fatally shot under unclear circumstances by an officer who arrived on the spot.

The officer, who has not been identified, was suspended Wednesday, police said.

The teen was buried in Viotia on Wednesday.

The incident sparked protests in several cities. In Thessaloniki, youths clashed with police on Wednesday night after a protest march organized by far-left groups. A 20-year-old man was arrested while 10 were detained.

In Athens, a main highway was briefly closed to traffic after Roma youths lit fires and threw stones at police. Similar violence broke out in a Roma-majority area on the outskirts of Athens.