NEWS

Damages awarded over parasailing teen deaths

Damages awarded over parasailing teen deaths
[InTime News]
Giannis Papadimitriou

The Court of First Instance on Rhodes has awarded damages to the families of two British teens, a girl, 15, and a boy, 13, who died in a parasailing accident on the island three years ago.

The accident occurred on October 28, 2020, when a rope attached to the canopy snapped and they were swept down a steep rocky slope. The two teens died from head injuries, while another boy, also 15, was seriously inured. 

The decision highlighted the negligence of the business owner and the lack of an adequate regulatory framework around maritime activities in Greece.

The defendant boat operator claimed he had consulted weather forecasting websites and that the severe weather was not expected until later in the day.

The court said the weather deterioration was not sudden and that the vessel may have met the legal requirements, but had an unreliable anemometer. Furthermore the rope pulling mechanism lacked controls and pressure relief valves. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Woman accused of trying to kidnap teen boy
NEWS

Woman accused of trying to kidnap teen boy

Police looking for suspect in three downtown Athens sexual assaults
NEWS

Police looking for suspect in three downtown Athens sexual assaults

Youth crime puts authorities on edge
NEWS

Youth crime puts authorities on edge

Thessaloniki appeals court upholds conviction in online privacy violation case
NEWS

Thessaloniki appeals court upholds conviction in online privacy violation case

Gas station in Aspropyrgos targeted by axe-wielding robbers
NEWS

Gas station in Aspropyrgos targeted by axe-wielding robbers

Migrant trafficker admits ring connection, salary
NEWS

Migrant trafficker admits ring connection, salary