Damages awarded over parasailing teen deaths

The Court of First Instance on Rhodes has awarded damages to the families of two British teens, a girl, 15, and a boy, 13, who died in a parasailing accident on the island three years ago.

The accident occurred on October 28, 2020, when a rope attached to the canopy snapped and they were swept down a steep rocky slope. The two teens died from head injuries, while another boy, also 15, was seriously inured.

The decision highlighted the negligence of the business owner and the lack of an adequate regulatory framework around maritime activities in Greece.

The defendant boat operator claimed he had consulted weather forecasting websites and that the severe weather was not expected until later in the day.

The court said the weather deterioration was not sudden and that the vessel may have met the legal requirements, but had an unreliable anemometer. Furthermore the rope pulling mechanism lacked controls and pressure relief valves.