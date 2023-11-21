NEWS

Police looking for suspect in three downtown Athens sexual assaults

File photo.

Police in Athens are looking for a man suspected of having carried out sexual assaults against a 13-year-old girl and two women in their 20s in the downtown district of Exarchia in the course of just two days.

His youngest victim reported that she was grabbed by a man on Valtetsiou Street as she was walking to the gym at around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. He started groping her but she managed to slip out of his grip after a brief struggle, according to the police.

Similar complaints were also made the following day by two women, aged 27 and 29 years old, who said a man had grabbed them, put his hand over their mouth and tried to rape them before they fought him off and ran away. Those incidents occurred early on Monday morning, on Zoodochou Pigis Street and on the corner of Benaki and Nikitara.

All three victims gave a similar account of their attacker, describing him as having fair skin, hair and eyes, and speaking English with an accent.

