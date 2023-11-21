Woman accused of trying to kidnap teen boy

The parents of a 15-year-old boy in the eastern Athens suburb of Vyronas filed a complaint with the police on Monday claiming that a woman had tried to coax their son into her car on two occasions and was stalking him.

According to the complaint, the woman, who has since been arrested, approached the boy as he was waiting at a bus stop on Sunday evening and offered him a ride in her car. She returned a few minutes later, after he declined, and repeated her offer in a more assertive tone, telling the boy to “get in the car.”

The 15-year-old refused again and left the bus stop when the car pulled away, but made a note of the license plate and reported the incident to his parents.

The following morning, the parents called the police after the boy reported seeing the same woman parked on a street near his school. She was arrested on the spot and has been described as being in her mid-50s.

The suspect reportedly told investigators that she wanted to “help” the boy.