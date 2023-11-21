EYP releases its first annual report

Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) released for the first time on Tuesday an Annual Report on its priorities and areas of action.

The report covers activities from September 2022 to August 2023 and is 19 pages long. It aims to improve EYP’s image after the wiretapping scandal. The report is “a practice that has been successful in many similar intelligence services abroad.”

In its report, EYP characterizes the issue of foreign spies and terrorism as major threats to national and European security. It includes descriptions of separate cases across the country.

The report is available in Greek on EYP’s official website.