NEWS

EYP releases its first annual report

EYP releases its first annual report
The headquarters of the National Intelligence Service (EYP)

Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) released for the first time on Tuesday an Annual Report on its priorities and areas of action. 

The report covers activities from September 2022 to August 2023 and is 19 pages long. It aims to improve EYP’s image after the wiretapping scandal. The report is “a practice that has been successful in many similar intelligence services abroad.”

In its report, EYP characterizes the issue of foreign spies and terrorism as major threats to national and European security. It includes descriptions of separate cases across the country. 

The report is available in Greek on EYP’s official website.

Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Warnings overlooked in fatal Libya mission
NEWS

Warnings overlooked in fatal Libya mission

Hackers hit ETAD with ransomware
NEWS

Hackers hit ETAD with ransomware

US embassy alerts American citizens over demos
NEWS

US embassy alerts American citizens over demos

Greece intensifies security measures in view of Gaza war
NEWS

Greece intensifies security measures in view of Gaza war

Schinas condemns rise in antisemitic incidents in Europe
NEWS

Schinas condemns rise in antisemitic incidents in Europe

Engineers invited to help with pre-earthquake inspections
NEWS

Engineers invited to help with pre-earthquake inspections