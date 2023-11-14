US embassy alerts American citizens over demos

The US Embassy in Greece alerted American citizens about the planned demonstrations on Friday in Athens and Thessaloniki, commemorating the Athens Polytechnic University student uprising against the ruling military junta in 1973.

In Athens, demonstrators are expected to converge at the Athens Polytechnic University and Klathmonos Square at 1 p.m. from various points around the city, continue to Syntagma Square, and march up Vasilissis Sofias Avenue to the US Embassy. Streets and metro stations in the area will be closed down by the police.

Starting at noon on Friday, the US Embassy in Athens and the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki will close for in-person public services.

The embassy recommends that US citizens assess their travel arrangements, steer clear of locations with ongoing demonstrations, exercise vigilance when near sizable gatherings or protests by chance, stay informed through local media for updates, and adopt a discreet presence.

Furthermore, it encourages them to stay updated on last-minute demonstration information through local media.