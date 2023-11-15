Hackers hit ETAD with ransomware

Authorities have initiated an investigation following a ransomware attack on the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD), Kathimerini understands. The cyberattack was discovered on November 8.

Ransomware attacks involve hackers encrypting an organization’s systems and demanding ransom payments in exchange for unlocking them. Often, they also pilfer sensitive data and use it to extort victims, threatening to leak it online if the payments are not made.

While ETAD officials have refrained from commenting on the hackers’ demands, they have dismissed the possibility of entering negotiations with them.

Sources from ETAD say that the company was insured against cyber attacks and regularly backed up its files. Upon detecting the attack, they promptly shut down their systems to prevent the further spread of the malicious software.

In an official statement, ETAD conveyed that the IT breach had a limited impact on its operations, which are gradually being restored.