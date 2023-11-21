NEWS

Emergency response exercise to take place at Athens aiport

[InTime News]

A large scale emergency response exercise will take place on Wednesday at the Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport. The exercise will not affect airport operations. 

From 11 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the agencies AEGEAN and Volotea will participate in the exercise. The airport will make relevant announcements to inform the passenger public before and during the exercise.

The Athens International Airport organizes annual emergency response exercises, to test the Airport’s Emergency Response Plan by checking the effectiveness and efficiency of the available means, system and employee responses, and ensure a high level of cooperation between the agencies involved, thus guaranteeing the highest possible level of safety and readiness for similar cases of actual incidents.

