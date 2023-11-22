NEWS

Murderer of his 17-year-old partner sentenced to life imprisonment

The 23-year-old from Pakistan who murdered his 17-year-old partner in Peristeri, western Athens in the summer of 2022 was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment without mitigating circumstances. 

The young man was arrested in August 2022 at the border with North Macedonia, as he was trying to flee the country. 

In his testimony, he claimed that a discussion on their impending marriage had preceded the crime, during which he was asked to be baptized a Christian.

Justice

