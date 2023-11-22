SYRIZA: Mass exodus of 90 members

A mass resignation from the main opposition party SYRIZA was announced on Wednesday by a significant number of members of the Human Rights Sector of SYRIZA and the majority of its secretariat.

Among them are the Head of the Rights sector Panos Lambrou and the coordinator Vasiliki Katrivanou and another 88 members.

“The emblematic Rights Sector, which had a significant presence in the field of human rights in the last 12 years with hundreds of actions, solidarity campaigns, initiatives and announcements, effectively ceases to exist,” noted the resignation statement that was made public on Wednesday.

“This party is no longer our home, we do not recognize ourselves within a formation that day-by-day shifts to the political right , away from the vision of the world we want to create,” it added.