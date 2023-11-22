NEWS

SYRIZA: Mass exodus of 90 members

SYRIZA: Mass exodus of 90 members
[Intime News]

A mass resignation from the main opposition party SYRIZA was announced on Wednesday by a significant number of members of the Human Rights Sector of SYRIZA and the majority of its secretariat. 

Among them are the Head of the Rights sector Panos Lambrou and the coordinator Vasiliki Katrivanou and another 88 members. 

“The emblematic Rights Sector, which had a significant presence in the field of human rights in the last 12 years with hundreds of actions, solidarity campaigns, initiatives and announcements, effectively ceases to exist,” noted the resignation statement that was made public on Wednesday. 

“This party is no longer our home, we do not recognize ourselves within a formation that day-by-day shifts to the political right , away from the vision of the world we want to create,” it added. 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SYRIZA shares third position with KKE in public survey
NEWS

SYRIZA shares third position with KKE in public survey

PM unveils recovery plan in wake of Evros fires, Thessaly floods
NEWS

PM unveils recovery plan in wake of Evros fires, Thessaly floods

Parliament to debate government measures for Thessaly, Evros
NEWS

Parliament to debate government measures for Thessaly, Evros

SYRIZA: Kasselakis says ‘6+6’ faction should make up their mind
NEWS

SYRIZA: Kasselakis says ‘6+6’ faction should make up their mind

Spartiates MPs summoned to testify to charges of election fraud next week
NEWS

Spartiates MPs summoned to testify to charges of election fraud next week

Scientists oppose National Observatory of Athens’ transfer to Civil Protection Ministry
NEWS

Scientists oppose National Observatory of Athens’ transfer to Civil Protection Ministry