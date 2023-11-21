SYRIZA: Kasselakis says ‘6+6’ faction should make up their mind

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis spoke with journalist Maria Nikoltsiou at the Thessaloniki Summit held by the Federation of Industries of Greece (SVE) and the Delphi Forum, on Tuesday stating that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is brutal and his politics are dangerous.

“I do not consider Mitsotakis an adversary, but as one who is brutal and the politics he applies dangerous,” the main opposition party leader said. “Brutal means that he terms across-the-board measures fair, while all stakeholders say that across-the-board measures are unfair. He does not listen to people who are actually independent business owners.”

Kasselakis was asked to comment on dissenting factions in the party and their members who remained in Syriza, and said there is space in the party for them, and those who remained deputies were part of the group. “Our purpose is to be able to represent those who feel they have no voice at this point and who are heading to abstention” in future voting, he added, referring to the high abstention rates in national elections this past summer.

On Effie Achtsioglou’s faction “6+6,” Kasselakis commented that “no one has the right to play with the patience and anxiety of the people of SYRIZA,” while adding that there is space for the faction in SYRIZA’s parliamentary group.

Syriza is not here to micromanage, but “to resolve society’s issues in the next 50 years,” he asserted. Speaking of himself, he said, “I have the will, a clean past, and international experience. I will bring a good team and we will showcase great changes in Greece.”

In terms of Greek-Turkish dialog, he said it must be in accord with EU-Turkish dialog, including the issue of migration. “We have clear ‘red lines’, such as the demilitarization of the islands, our national sovereignty, our unilateral right to extend our territorial waters. Let us not provide a signal or signs to Mr. Erdogan that we are open to demilitarizing the islands,” Kasselakis said, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The main opposition leader also proposed that privileges and immunity from justice be abolished and that indirect taxes be reduced, while he revealed he would propose a more radical program to manage defaulted loans.

[AMNA]