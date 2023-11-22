SYRIZA shares third position with KKE in public survey

Main opposition SYRIZA has slipped to the third position, sharing the same percentage as the Greek Communist Party (KKE), according to a public survey on voting intentions conducted by Prorata that was released late Tuesday.

The poll indicates that the ruling New Democracy holds the top spot with 34%, followed by PASOK at 12%. SYRIZA and KKE both recorded a 10.5% share, placing them ahead of Greek Solution at 4% and Course for Freedom at 3.5%.

Notably, the religious-nationalist Niki (Victory) party, the far-right Spartiates (Spartans), and the left-wing MeRa25 party all fell below the 3 percent threshold required for parliamentary entry.