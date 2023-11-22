NEWS

SYRIZA shares third position with KKE in public survey

Main opposition SYRIZA has slipped to the third position, sharing the same percentage as the Greek Communist Party (KKE), according to a public survey on voting intentions conducted by Prorata that was released late Tuesday.

The poll indicates that the ruling New Democracy holds the top spot with 34%, followed by PASOK at 12%. SYRIZA and KKE both recorded a 10.5% share, placing them ahead of Greek Solution at 4% and Course for Freedom at 3.5%.

Notably, the religious-nationalist Niki (Victory) party, the far-right Spartiates (Spartans), and the left-wing MeRa25 party all fell below the 3 percent threshold required for parliamentary entry. 

