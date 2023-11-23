NEWS

Unusually warm weather recorded across Greece

The prolonged heatwave has led to a big drop in shopping in Athens, even in the middle of a sales period. Although before the sales shopper traffic had been increased, especially in the central commercial areas of Athens, such as Ermou Street with mainly foreign tourists spending in stores, thanks to the well-known clothing and footwear chains, in the last few days shopping has decreased significantly. Things are even worse in the capital’s peripheral districts, where there are not even tourists to spend money in stores. Still, activity at malls and large department stores is better, as they provide visitors with cooler conditions.

Temperatures were higher than the seasonal averages in several regions in Greece on Thursday, the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo weather service reported. 

The highest temperature was recorded in the municipality of Zacharo in western Peloponnese, at 24.7 degrees Celsius. 

In various other areas in central and southern Greece, temperatures reached 24 degrees or higher.

In some areas in the northern part of the country, however, a small drop in temperatures was recorded.

