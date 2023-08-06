NEWS

Temperatures rising in the Med as pollutants drop

Temperatures rising in the Med as pollutants drop
[AP]

Scientific research has revealed that the Mediterranean region is warming up to 1.5 times faster than the rest of the world.

The question why this is happening, however, remains unanswered.

The study, published in late July in Nature by an international scientific team including Greek participation, noted that the key cause for the Mediterranean region’s quicker warming in recent decades is pollution, notably a substantial drop in sulfur particle concentrations.

More specifically, the temperature in the Mediterranean has risen by 0.4 Celsius every decade in the period 1981-2020, while 0.28C per decade is the global average on land.

At the same time, suspended sulfur particles in the last few decades has been reduced by up to 80%, from 10 µg/m3 in the 1990s to 2-2.5 µg/m3 today in Athens.

Weather Environment Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mediterranean turning into real hotspot
NEWS

Mediterranean turning into real hotspot

Meteorologist makes grim climate forecast for Thessaloniki
NEWS

Meteorologist makes grim climate forecast for Thessaloniki

Lack of funds risks Europe missing climate goals, auditors say
NEWS

Lack of funds risks Europe missing climate goals, auditors say

Countries push for CO2 shipping levy as crunch talks loom
NEWS

Countries push for CO2 shipping levy as crunch talks loom

National e-Mobility Plan posted for public consultation
ECONOMY

National e-Mobility Plan posted for public consultation

Greece, Portugal sign cooperation deal in civil protection
NEWS

Greece, Portugal sign cooperation deal in civil protection