US, French armored vehicles in Xanthi

The importance that Athens attaches to the fortification of critical border areas such as Thrace with the presence of Greece’s closest allies is reflected in the attendance on Friday of Defense Minister Nikos Dendias for the final phase of the Olympic Cooperation – 23 military exercise at the Petrochori Firing Range in Xanthi.

The exercise on Friday will, apart from the Greek forces, involve ground troops from the US and France, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Georgia. The simultaneous presence of American and French main battle tanks, as well as almost 800 military personnel from the two countries, is being recorded in Xanthi for the first time.

Dendias’ presence in Petrochori is seen as an indirect but clear position on everything that has been heard in recent weeks from the Turkish side regarding the area’s Muslim minority, which Ankara refers to as “Turkish.”

The exercise will be attended by observers from a total of nine countries (Egypt, Albania, Armenia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, India, Cyprus, Romania, Saudi Arabia).

Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler appears to be scrambling to secure alternatives, especially Eurofighter fighter jets, in case the US F-16 deal does not go ahead.

Guler’s intention to seek alternatives, the public statements a few days ago by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the delays in the ratification process for Sweden’s NATO membership indicate the rather mediocre quality of US-Turkish relations at this point in time. The Eurofighters are built by a consortium of four countries (UK, Italy, Spain and Germany) and at the moment their possible sale to Turkey is being “blocked” by Berlin.

According to Hurriyet newspaper, Guler was due to meet with his British counterpart Grant Shapps. Turkish Defense Ministry sources quoted Guler as saying that the UK will help lift Germany’s objections. Turkey wants to buy 40 aircraft in two phases.

Guler has stressed that Turkey has requested new aircraft and second-hand ones.