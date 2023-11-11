NEWS

Dendias meets with visiting US Senators

Dendias meets with visiting US Senators
[AMNA]

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias met with visiting US Senators Jerry Moran and John Hoeven on Friday.

Posting on X, Dendias noted that they “exchanged views on the situation in Israel after Hamas’ terrorist attack, and recent developments in Ukraine and Eastern Mediterranean.”

“We also talked about the strengthening of the Greece-US defence relationship and its significance for stability in the broader region”, he added.

Chief of Hellenic National Defense General Staff General Konstantinos Floros and US Ambassador George Tsunis also attended the meeting.

[AMNA]

Defense US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece serving as hub between two wars
NEWS

Greece serving as hub between two wars

Souda base key to US contingency plans
NEWS

Souda base key to US contingency plans

US warships refuel at Souda Bay
NEWS

US warships refuel at Souda Bay

Turkey’s hopes after Menendez exit are dashed
NEWS

Turkey’s hopes after Menendez exit are dashed

Souda ready to assist US aircraft carrier
SUPPORT TO ISRAEL

Souda ready to assist US aircraft carrier

Turkey says its drone was downed in Syria due to ‘different technical evaluations’ with parties
NEWS

Turkey says its drone was downed in Syria due to ‘different technical evaluations’ with parties