Dendias meets with visiting US Senators

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias met with visiting US Senators Jerry Moran and John Hoeven on Friday.

Posting on X, Dendias noted that they “exchanged views on the situation in Israel after Hamas’ terrorist attack, and recent developments in Ukraine and Eastern Mediterranean.”

“We also talked about the strengthening of the Greece-US defence relationship and its significance for stability in the broader region”, he added.

Chief of Hellenic National Defense General Staff General Konstantinos Floros and US Ambassador George Tsunis also attended the meeting.

[AMNA]