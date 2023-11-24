Mitsotakis meets Indonesian vice-president in Athens

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ma’ruf Amin, at Maximos Mansion on Friday.

Emphasizing the approaching 75-year anniversary of diplomatic relations between Greece and Indonesia in 2024, both leaders expressed a shared commitment to enhancing bilateral ties, particularly in the economic sector and areas of mutual interest such as tourism and the blue economy, a term used to describe the economic activities associated with the oceans and seas.

Mitsotakis extended an invitation for Indonesia to participate with a delegation in the 9th “Our Ocean Conference” hosted by Greece in 2024.

The discussions also covered international and regional matters, with a specific focus on developments in the Middle East. The Greek premier conveyed his condolences for the casualties resulting from the bombing of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza and stressed the importance of humanitarian pauses and adherence to Humanitarian Law.

Reiterating the stance that a political solution, specifically a two-state solution, is essential for sustainable peace in the Middle East, Mitsotakis highlighted Greece and Indonesia’s commitment to International Law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as guiding principles for peaceful dispute resolution. [AMNA]