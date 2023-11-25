NEWS

Kasselakis accepts collaboration invitation by ‘Pratto’ head Kotzias

Kasselakis accepts collaboration invitation by ‘Pratto’ head Kotzias

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis accepted an invitation to a potential collaboration by the head of the political movement ‘Pratto’, led by former Syriza foreign minister Nikos Kotzias.

Replying to Kotzias’ letter in writing, the main opposition party leader thanked him for his “invitation to Syriza”, and noted that he feels as though Kotzias’ letter is “inspired by the need for unity and cooperation of all the democratic and progressive forces of the country.”

Furthermore, Kasselakis underlined that “at this critical historical and political juncture, it is necessary to start the dialogue for the regrouping of the progressive forces and to find the necessary ideological convergences”, he stressed.

For these reasons, said Kasselakis, “I am open to dialogue and cooperation, thus accepting your invitation.”

On June 17, 2018, then-Syriza Foreign Affairs Minister (Jan. 2015-Oct.2018) Nikos Kotzias and his counterpart of North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov signed the historic Prespes Agreement, in the presence of then-Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his counterpart Zoran Zaev.

Kotzias resigned from his ministerial position in October 2018.

[AMNA]

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SYRIZA: the trickle after Kasselakis’ social media post
NEWS

SYRIZA: the trickle after Kasselakis’ social media post

Ex-SYRIZA MP says Kasselakis embraces ‘neoliberal’ views, operates ‘undemocratically’
NEWS

Ex-SYRIZA MP says Kasselakis embraces ‘neoliberal’ views, operates ‘undemocratically’

End of an era for SYRIZA in an explosive climate
NEWS

End of an era for SYRIZA in an explosive climate

Greece’s left-wing opposition party slips into crisis as lawmakers quit in defiance of new leader
NEWS

Greece’s left-wing opposition party slips into crisis as lawmakers quit in defiance of new leader

ND firmly in driving seat, as PASOK leads SYRIZA in new poll
NEWS

ND firmly in driving seat, as PASOK leads SYRIZA in new poll

SYRIZA discusses next steps after MPs’ mass exodus
NEWS

SYRIZA discusses next steps after MPs’ mass exodus