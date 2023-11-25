Kasselakis accepts collaboration invitation by ‘Pratto’ head Kotzias

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis accepted an invitation to a potential collaboration by the head of the political movement ‘Pratto’, led by former Syriza foreign minister Nikos Kotzias.

Replying to Kotzias’ letter in writing, the main opposition party leader thanked him for his “invitation to Syriza”, and noted that he feels as though Kotzias’ letter is “inspired by the need for unity and cooperation of all the democratic and progressive forces of the country.”

Furthermore, Kasselakis underlined that “at this critical historical and political juncture, it is necessary to start the dialogue for the regrouping of the progressive forces and to find the necessary ideological convergences”, he stressed.

For these reasons, said Kasselakis, “I am open to dialogue and cooperation, thus accepting your invitation.”

On June 17, 2018, then-Syriza Foreign Affairs Minister (Jan. 2015-Oct.2018) Nikos Kotzias and his counterpart of North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov signed the historic Prespes Agreement, in the presence of then-Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his counterpart Zoran Zaev.

Kotzias resigned from his ministerial position in October 2018.

[AMNA]