ND firmly in driving seat, as PASOK leads SYRIZA in new poll

The latest poll by Pulse for Skai TV showed that New Democracy maintains its dominance and that socialist PASOK has entrenched its position in second place, albeit with a small difference from main opposition leftist party SYRIZA.

At least poll-wise, the reversal in terms of second place seems to be consolidated, as in all the polls published since last week, PASOK occupies second place, leaving SYRIZA in third.

According to estimates based on undecided votes, the ruling conservatives had 38% versus 15% for PASOK in second, and SYRIZA on 14.5%.

Communist KKE followed with 10.5%, ahead of nationalist Greek Solution (5.5%), the far-right Spartiates (3.5%), and Niki and Sailing for Freedom on 3% apiece.

The evolution of the battle for second place vividly illustrates the collapse of SYRIZA’s figures, which from 31.5% in the 2019 elections is now down to 14%, with PASOK significantly increasing its share from 8.1% in 2019 to 15% now.

The footprint of the government’s reforms, which have generated opposition, is positive.

The change in the way self-employed professionals are taxed is seen as moving in the right direction by 59%, while 30% think it is moving in the wrong direction.

Regarding the digitization of the property transfer process, 66% consider it to be in the right direction, with only 15% considering it wrong.

The implosion of SYRIZA is seen as probably irreversible by the majority of respondents, with 62% believing things will only get worse for the party, and only 13% thinking they will get a little or a lot better.

At the same time, 62% have a negative or rather negative assessment of the internal party initiatives of new SYRIZA President Stefanos Kasselakis. Positive or rather positive evaluations were given by 25%.