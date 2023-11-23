NEWS

SYRIZA discusses next steps after MPs’ mass exodus

The main opposition party SYRIZA’s political secretariat went into a meeting on Thursday afternoon under President Stefanos Kasselakis. The discussion will concern the recent mass partings the party has suffered. 

“Today the cycle of introversion closes. United, we will focus on producing political solutions for society,” stressed Kasselakis at the meeting. 

It is likely that a new leadership group will be announced after the meeting, as well as a request for the recently resigned nine independent members of parliament to surrender their seats. 

The SYRIZA press office has commented on the resignations, saying there was no “substantial disagreement” other than disappointment with the result of the elections that put Kasselakis at the party’s helm. 

According to parliamentary regulations, a new parliamentary group can be formed as the MPs that left SYRIZA reach the required number of 10 MPs. 

The independent MPs from the party are now 11 and are expected to form a parliamentary group with Alexis Haritsis as the most likely president. They intend to make their first appearance at the parliamentary debate on the budget on December 14 to 16. 

