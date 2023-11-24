Ex-SYRIZA MP says Kasselakis embraces ‘neoliberal’ views, operates ‘undemocratically’

A day after resigning from SYRIZA alongside eight other lawmakers, Nasos Iliopoulos lashed out on Friday at newly-elected party leader Stefanos Kasselakis, alleging that he has embraced conservative economics and is suppressing criticism within the party.

“Kasselakis has expressed neoliberal views,” said Iliopoulos, now an independent lawmaker, during an interview with Skai TV. “There are signs of a violent conservative shift within SYRIZA,” he added.

Iliopoulos, a former deputy labor minister, also criticized the hardline tactics of the new party president.

“When you’re not allowed to discuss your objections somewhere, there is no oxygen and framework for political discussion,” he said.

“Although Kasselakis was democratically elected, he operates undemocratically,” Iliopoulos asserted, while defending the political legacy of former party leader and prime minister Alexis Tsipras for “creating ruptures in neoliberalism.”

Following the mass exodus, the independent MPs are now poised to form a parliamentary group, with a total of 10 MPs needed for this to occur. Iliopoulos stated that their next steps will be decided early next week.

“The goal should be to express a left-wing, progressive, and ecological bloc ahead of the European elections,” he said, leaving little room for cooperation with PASOK socialists.