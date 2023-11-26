Thessaloniki metro to be fully operational by end 2024, says Staikouras

Thessaloniki will have a working metro system before the end of 2024, Infrastructure & Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said on Saturday, during a visit to the ‘Agia Sofia’ station of the city’s new metro which opened to the public in the context of the two-day festival ‘Open House Thessaloniki’.

“Our commitment remains unchanged. Thessaloniki will have an operational metro in the second half of 2024,” stressed Staikouras, who was accompanied by Deputy Minister responsible for Infrastructure issues Nikos Tachiaos, the secretary of New Democracy’s parliamentary group Stavros Kalafatis, and VP & CEO of Elliniko Metro SA Nikos Kouretas.

“We are very near the completion of our target. This means that the justifiable suspicion level in Thessaloniki about the timely completion of the projects is dropping. As political leaders, we are committed that all projects in Thessaloniki will be on time,” Staikouras said.

Speaking to the press, he revealed he had used the city’s urban transportation to see the traffic issues burdened by the flyover project on the ring road. He underlined the efforts to improve public transportation, noting the addition of 5 bus lines, the upcoming hiring of 150 bus drivers, and the 110 electric buses expected to be delivered in the city as of April 2024.

The ‘Agia Sofia’ metro stop was opened to the public in the context of the city’s ‘Open House’ event, which provides free access to 71 public and private spaces of architectural interest, including monuments, schools, homes, hotels, offices, and medical offices. The metro station will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will be accessible from both entrances on the corner of Egnatias and Agias Sofias streets.

It is the 11th year that Open House is held in Thessaloniki, to promote architecture to the public.

[AMNA]