Protest against Thessaloniki flyover

A protest against the Thessaloniki flyover took place on Sunday afternoon in the northern port city.

The Thessaloniki flyover will be a 4-kilometer stretch diverting traffic off the eastern flank of the Thessaloniki ring road and allowing better access to the southern parts of the city.

It has a budget of 478 million euros and is slated for completion by the end of 2026.

Protesters mentioned that thousands of trees will be cut destroying 82.000 square meters of suburban forest, thus reducing air quality in the city. Additionally, they claim that the project weighs on the annual state budgets instead of the National Strategic Reference Framework (ESPA), without sufficient research and data on its effects on the city’s traffic. Lastly, they request an open dialogue between the state, the responsible bodies, and the city’s residents.