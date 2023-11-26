NEWS

Protest against Thessaloniki flyover

Protest against Thessaloniki flyover
[Thesstoday]

A protest against the Thessaloniki flyover took place on Sunday afternoon in the northern port city. 

The Thessaloniki flyover will be a 4-kilometer stretch diverting traffic off the eastern flank of the Thessaloniki ring road and allowing better access to the southern parts of the city. 

It has a budget of 478 million euros and is slated for completion by the end of 2026.

Protesters mentioned that thousands of trees will be cut destroying 82.000 square meters of suburban forest, thus reducing air quality in the city. Additionally, they claim that the project weighs on the annual state budgets instead of the National Strategic Reference Framework (ESPA), without sufficient research and data on its effects on the city’s traffic. Lastly, they request an open dialogue between the state, the responsible bodies, and the city’s residents. 

Thessaloniki

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki metro to be fully operational by end 2024, says Staikouras
NEWS

Thessaloniki metro to be fully operational by end 2024, says Staikouras

Driver injured as truck plunges off bridge in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Driver injured as truck plunges off bridge in Thessaloniki

Operation underway to seal breach in the stern of museum ship ‘Velos’ after bad weather
NEWS

Operation underway to seal breach in the stern of museum ship ‘Velos’ after bad weather

Thousands of Turks visit Thessaloniki on Ataturk anniversary
NEWS

Thousands of Turks visit Thessaloniki on Ataturk anniversary

Unidentified man stabs 40-year old in stomach and head
NEWS

Unidentified man stabs 40-year old in stomach and head

Rowing coach accused of raping 15-year-old released on bail
NEWS

Rowing coach accused of raping 15-year-old released on bail