NEWS

PM Mitsotakis attending event marking Google’s 15 years in Greece

PM Mitsotakis attending event marking Google’s 15 years in Greece
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke of Artificial Intelligence applications to the public sphere in the event celebrating the 15th anniversary of Google’s presence in Greece on Thursday, in a fireside chat alongside Engineering & Research Vice President at Google Yossi Matias.

“I’m fascinated by AI,” said Mitsotakis, while highlighting the need for legislative regulation to safely take advantage of its benefits. 

Mitsotakis expressed his intention to “strengthen the start-up ecosystem in Greece” in order to become an international center regarding AI ethics and ontology.

In the fireside chat, the PM prioritized the meteorological, health and education sectors for applying AI technologies.

Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sensitive data stolen from Aegean University leaked to dark web
NEWS

Sensitive data stolen from Aegean University leaked to dark web

Cybercrime exposure high, report shows
NEWS

Cybercrime exposure high, report shows

Embracing military tech innovation
NEWS

Embracing military tech innovation

Experts seek ways to boost IT graduate numbers
NEWS

Experts seek ways to boost IT graduate numbers

AI advisory panel holds first meeting
NEWS

AI advisory panel holds first meeting

Court jails two prison officers for selling cellphones to inmates
NEWS

Court jails two prison officers for selling cellphones to inmates