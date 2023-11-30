PM Mitsotakis attending event marking Google’s 15 years in Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke of Artificial Intelligence applications to the public sphere in the event celebrating the 15th anniversary of Google’s presence in Greece on Thursday, in a fireside chat alongside Engineering & Research Vice President at Google Yossi Matias.

“I’m fascinated by AI,” said Mitsotakis, while highlighting the need for legislative regulation to safely take advantage of its benefits.

Mitsotakis expressed his intention to “strengthen the start-up ecosystem in Greece” in order to become an international center regarding AI ethics and ontology.

In the fireside chat, the PM prioritized the meteorological, health and education sectors for applying AI technologies.