Sensitive data stolen from Aegean University leaked to dark web

Ηundreds of files containing sensitive data stolen from the University of the Aegean by the cybercriminal group Lockbit earlier this year were published on the dark web on November 27.

The university’s electronic systems were targeted with Lockbit’s ransomware on March 2. The cybercriminals’ initial demand for ransom was not met, and for a long time there was no indication of a possible data breach, until two weeks ago, when the attackers returned. They allegedly sent a message demanding payment or they would release files they had seized.

The University of the Aegean told Kathimerini that they have informed the Data Protection Authority and that an investigation is underway to determine what is included in the leaked files.

A quick check by Kathimerini on Lockbit’s blog reveals that the files contain personal data of university employees, such as wealth declarations and other tax information. Among other files published are process forms for tenders, building plans, internal university documents and certificates of completion of studies.

Lockbit infects an organisation’s system with ransomware and then coerces targets into paying ransom. It also displays a countdown when the data will be released.