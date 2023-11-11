NEWS

Cybercrime exposure high, report shows

[File photo]

Greece is among the top 10 countries in the world that are most exposed to cybercrime, according to Proxyrack’s new report.

The results of the report confirmed the low level of internet security investment in Greece, which has the eighth highest cyber exposure index at 0.4.

The criteria are several variables, including cyber legislation and the digital progress of countries in the developed world.

Proxyrack’s analysis was preceded by recent data presented by the Bank of Greece, which showed a sharp increase in online fraud. 

