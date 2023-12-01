NEWS

Mitsotakis affirms commitment to UK relations amid Parthenon Sculptures dispute

File photos. [InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday expressed his commitment to maintaining good relations with Britain, despite the abrupt cancellation of his scheduled London meeting with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak earlier this week amid a dispute over the Parthenon Sculptures.

“I certainly want to leave this unfortunate incident behind me, but it always takes two to tango,” Mitsotakis, who is in Dubai for a UN conference on climate change, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. 

“In the spirit of longstanding good relations our two countries have, which I surely intend to preserve, I don’t have much to add,” he said.

